Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) Short Interest Update

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth about $198,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 31.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 93,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 43.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 3.8% during the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,104,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 167,346 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Recro Pharma stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $375.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -0.34. Recro Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Recro Pharma will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REPH. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Recro Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

