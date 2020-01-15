Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives $25.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

RRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Union Gaming Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,267,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,671,000 after buying an additional 607,780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 24.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,716,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RRR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.09. 775,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.08.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $465.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

