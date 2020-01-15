Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC) Shares Down 33.3%

Redstar Gold Corp (CVE:RGC) was down 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 104,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 290,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00.

Redstar Gold Company Profile (CVE:RGC)

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

