Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires New Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.14. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $172.00 and a twelve month high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.