Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys New Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,449,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,169,000 after acquiring an additional 452,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,485,000 after acquiring an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,247,000 after acquiring an additional 154,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,411,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,827,000 after acquiring an additional 197,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $100.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.47. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.94.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

