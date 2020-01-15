Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys Shares of 5,834 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,834 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Insiders sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

