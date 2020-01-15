Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $1.45 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $127.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.38. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $129.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7976 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

