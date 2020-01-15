Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $689,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $145.69 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $148.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.