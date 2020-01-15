Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $79.93 and a one year high of $94.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.7791 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

