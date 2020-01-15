RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 745,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 939,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

NYSE:RNR traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.85. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $130.93 and a 1 year high of $201.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $704.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.66 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.32%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 14.83%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.