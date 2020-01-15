Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rentokil Initial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.79. 31,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $30.74.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

