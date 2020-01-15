REPO Price Hits $0.0460 on Top Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One REPO token can currently be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. REPO has a total market cap of $5.06 million and $2,523.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.24 or 0.03807988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00198665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00129989 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

Buying and Selling REPO

REPO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

