Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.86.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 896.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Republic Services by 206.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,210. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $73.80 and a 12-month high of $92.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average of $87.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

