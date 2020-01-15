ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells $1,047,066.93 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total value of $1,047,066.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,887,487.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael J. Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $957,344.94.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $158.32. 288,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,625. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $158.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.83. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in ResMed by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in ResMed by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 10,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.