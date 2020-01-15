Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.50). Retrophin reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Retrophin.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.31 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RTRX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. 10,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,800. The firm has a market cap of $681.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.00. Retrophin has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $52,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,490,937.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $132,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Retrophin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Retrophin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Retrophin by 117.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Retrophin by 641.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retrophin (RTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.