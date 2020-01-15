RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Trading Up 5.5%

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.35, approximately 247,400 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 181,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RIBT shares. ValuEngine cut RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on RiceBran Technologies from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 56.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental purchased 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,649,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,311,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent Robert Rystrom purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,421.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,300,000 shares of company stock worth $4,125,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 72,778 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

