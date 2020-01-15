Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 112 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.14. 671,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $154.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.