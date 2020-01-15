Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 1,971 Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 183,702 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $780,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $3,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $12.29 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

