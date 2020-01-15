Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nomura lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total transaction of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $245.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,978,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,087,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $131.00 and a 1 year high of $252.99. The stock has a market cap of $150.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

