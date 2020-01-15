Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,578. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $132.05 and a 12-month high of $167.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

