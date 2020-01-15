Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.5% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 193,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 9.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Calderon Alberto sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $1,655,430.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 600 shares of company stock worth $13,508. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 27,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,178. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

