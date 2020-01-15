Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,998 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,263,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $693,333,000 after buying an additional 495,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,829,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,569,000 after acquiring an additional 355,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,700,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,137,000 after acquiring an additional 417,929 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 36.5% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,800,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $1,505,232.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,876,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,096. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 57.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.