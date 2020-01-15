Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 378,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 487,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after buying an additional 60,528 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 804,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after buying an additional 43,314 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 16.1% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 330,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 19.2% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $62.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.96.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.62. 2,701,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,623. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

