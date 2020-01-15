Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RMV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an underperform rating and a GBX 500 ($6.58) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of GBX 504.33 ($6.63).

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 652.10 ($8.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 681.13 ($8.96). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 635.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 571.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

