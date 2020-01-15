Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV reduced its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 889,900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 638,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 536,390 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $986,000. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RAD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,630,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,510,820. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $686.90 million, a P/E ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.94.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Rite Aid from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

