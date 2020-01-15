Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $14.71 Million Holdings in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,157 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Trupanion worth $14,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Trupanion by 3.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 37,802 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 145,886 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 170,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,953 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $59,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,450,499 shares in the company, valued at $32,563,702.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,300 shares of company stock worth $956,497 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRUP opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,030.67 and a beta of 1.71. Trupanion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Trupanion’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. BidaskClub cut Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

