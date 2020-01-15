Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,355,000 after purchasing an additional 425,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,849,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,389,000 after purchasing an additional 85,215 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,150,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.30 and a 1 year high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,886 shares of company stock worth $9,635,872 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

