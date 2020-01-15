Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,171.64.

AMZN stock opened at $1,869.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,816.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,818.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

