Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 11,971 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $34,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1,672.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Five9 by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,349,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.5% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 287.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,696. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.47, a PEG ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 0.70. Five9 Inc has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $73.70.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Five9’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

In other news, EVP James B. Doran sold 491 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $31,851.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $831,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 173,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,614,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,570 shares of company stock worth $16,495,953. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

