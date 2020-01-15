Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. Amedisys comprises about 2.0% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $110,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.02. The stock had a trading volume of 142,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Amedisys Inc has a twelve month low of $106.65 and a twelve month high of $179.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.43.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald A. Washburn sold 8,667 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,299,703.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $50,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,257 shares of company stock worth $2,887,010. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

