Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) VP Sells $35,040.00 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) VP Donna L. Coupe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,800 shares in the company, valued at $208,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:RMCF traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $8.96. 504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,444. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 223,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.