Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.30

Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rostelecom OJSC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Rostelecom OJSC alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Rostelecom OJSC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rostelecom OJSC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.