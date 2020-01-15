Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Trading Down 8.1%

Roxgold Inc (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)’s share price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67, 218,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 183% from the average session volume of 77,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Yaramoko gold project that covers an area of approximately 230 square kilometers located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

