Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target to GBX 220

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 225.07 ($2.96).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

MKS opened at GBX 182.60 ($2.40) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.52. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 207.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 197.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.