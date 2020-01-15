RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

RR Donnelley & Sons has decreased its dividend by an average of 63.6% per year over the last three years. RR Donnelley & Sons has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RR Donnelley & Sons to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Shares of NYSE:RRD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 888,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,065. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.18. The company has a market cap of $246.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.64.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

