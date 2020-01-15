RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $546.99

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $546.99 and traded as high as $568.40. RSA Insurance Group shares last traded at $562.60, with a volume of 1,651,748 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 641 ($8.43) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 605 ($7.96) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 621.31 ($8.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 558.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 546.94.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

