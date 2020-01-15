Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Short Interest Up 7.6% in December

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 39,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Shares of RBCN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.70. Rubicon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 92,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 3.46% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rubicon Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

