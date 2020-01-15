RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DZ Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.80 ($28.84) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €28.48 ($33.12).

Get RWE alerts:

FRA:RWE opened at €29.10 ($33.84) on Tuesday. RWE has a one year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a one year high of €23.28 ($27.07). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.03.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.