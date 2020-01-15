Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.80.

NYSE RHP traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,667. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 6,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 177,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

