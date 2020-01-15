Ryo Currency (RYO) Market Cap Hits $369,746.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $369,746.00 and $1,126.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.01867747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.36 or 0.03791498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00656603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00751467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00084746 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00603848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 17,199,865 coins and its circulating supply is 17,082,552 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

