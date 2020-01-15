S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded S & T Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ:STBA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.70. 3,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,632. S & T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $42.02. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in S & T Bancorp by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in S & T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $591,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in S & T Bancorp by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,722 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of S & T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $570,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About S & T Bancorp
S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.
