Sabal Trust CO Acquires Shares of 506 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.42.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion purchased 523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $571.03 per share, for a total transaction of $298,648.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,364.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.70, for a total transaction of $10,090,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 96,048 shares of company stock worth $53,952,166 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDG opened at $609.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $341.75 and a twelve month high of $611.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $576.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.11.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $32.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.