Sachem Capital Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Sachem Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Sachem Capital has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.