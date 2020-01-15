Safe Haven (SHA) Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $6,146.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.70 or 0.02605817 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

