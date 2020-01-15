SafeCoin (SAFE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $629,346.00

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $629,346.00 and $61.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.68 or 0.01366679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00050434 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00200599 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007174 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00074952 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001761 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

