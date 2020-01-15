Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of SFE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,800. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $221.73 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.44. Sell-side analysts forecast that Safeguard Scientifics will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

