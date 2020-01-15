SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SAFRY. Barclays began coverage on SAFRAN/ADR in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised SAFRAN/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB raised SAFRAN/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised SAFRAN/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAFRAN/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of SAFRAN/ADR stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.84. SAFRAN/ADR has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $41.43.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

