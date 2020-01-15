Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €17.30 Price Target at Independent Research

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been given a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.87 ($21.94).

SZG traded down €0.27 ($0.31) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €15.95 ($18.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The firm has a market cap of $886.76 million and a P/E ratio of 17.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €18.45. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €14.13 ($16.43) and a 52-week high of €31.51 ($36.64).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

