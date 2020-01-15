Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGMO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.81.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,432,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,584,000 after buying an additional 1,098,030 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $8,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,490,000 after acquiring an additional 596,573 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 634,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.