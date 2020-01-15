Schwab Charitable Fund Has $232,000 Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,282,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,779,270,000 after buying an additional 608,886 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,288,000 after buying an additional 2,309,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Progressive by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,702,000 after purchasing an additional 568,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,531,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,735 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.72. 4,078,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,879,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $61.84 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,263,586 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

